Produktmanager kompensation in United States hos Apple spænder fra $189K pr. year for ICT2 til $722K pr. year for ICT6. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $310K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Apple's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/28/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
ICT2
$189K
$139K
$40.5K
$8.9K
ICT3
$215K
$159K
$43.9K
$12.8K
ICT4
$305K
$192K
$96.1K
$17.7K
ICT5
$453K
$241K
$171K
$41.2K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Apple er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (12.50% halvårligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (12.50% halvårligt)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (12.50% halvårligt)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (12.50% halvårligt)
