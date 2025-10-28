Informationsteknolog (IT) kompensation hos Apple spænder fra $53K pr. year for ICT2 til $356K pr. year for ICT5. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke udgør i alt $77.2K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Apple's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/28/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
ICT2
$53K
$50.7K
$2.1K
$140
ICT3
$236K
$144K
$71.7K
$20.3K
ICT4
$163K
$128K
$28.5K
$6K
ICT5
$356K
$220K
$110K
$25.8K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Apple er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (12.50% halvårligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (12.50% halvårligt)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (12.50% halvårligt)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (12.50% halvårligt)
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
