Elektroingeniør kompensation in United States hos Apple spænder fra $161K pr. year for ICT2 til $475K pr. year for ICT5. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $258K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Apple's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/28/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
ICT2
$161K
$138K
$22.1K
$1.6K
ICT3
$211K
$154K
$41K
$16.1K
ICT4
$331K
$201K
$111K
$19.5K
ICT5
$475K
$250K
$175K
$49.5K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Apple er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (12.50% halvårligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (12.50% halvårligt)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (12.50% halvårligt)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (12.50% halvårligt)
