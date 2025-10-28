Bogholder kompensation in United States hos Apple spænder fra $127K pr. year for ICT3 til $139K pr. year for ICT4. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $136K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Apple's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/28/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
ICT2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
ICT3
$127K
$100K
$16.7K
$10K
ICT4
$139K
$117K
$12.8K
$10.1K
ICT5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Apple er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (12.50% halvårligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (12.50% halvårligt)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (12.50% halvårligt)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (12.50% halvårligt)
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
