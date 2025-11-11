Virksomhedsoversigt
Appian
Appian Account Executive Lønninger

Den gennemsnitlige Account Executive kompensationspakke in United States hos Appian udgør i alt $338K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Appian's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/11/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Appian
Account Executive
Dallas, TX
Total per år
$150K
Niveau
Account Executive
Grundløn
$150K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
År i virksomheden
1 År
Års erfaring
13 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Appian?
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Optjeningsplan

20%

ÅR 1

20%

ÅR 2

20%

ÅR 3

20%

ÅR 4

20%

ÅR 5

Aktietype
RSU

Hos Appian er RSUs underlagt en 5-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 20% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (20.00% årligt)

  • 20% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (20.00% årligt)

  • 20% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (20.00% årligt)

  • 20% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (20.00% årligt)

  • 20% optjenes i 5th-ÅR (20.00% årligt)



Få Verificerede Lønninger i din Indbakke

Abonnér på verificerede Salg tilbud.Du vil få en opdeling af kompensationsdetaljer via e-mail. Læs Mere

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Account Executive hos Appian in United States ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $170,000. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Appian for Account Executive rollen in United States er $150,000.

