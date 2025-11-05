Softwareingeniør kompensation in Canada hos AppDirect spænder fra CA$83K pr. year for P1 til CA$142K pr. year for P4. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Canada udgør i alt CA$129K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for AppDirect's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/5/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
P1
CA$83K
CA$79.3K
CA$0
CA$3.7K
P2
CA$120K
CA$106K
CA$2.7K
CA$10.8K
P3
CA$128K
CA$121K
CA$1.6K
CA$5.1K
P4
CA$142K
CA$132K
CA$973
CA$9.5K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos AppDirect er Options underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)