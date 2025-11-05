Virksomhedsoversigt
AppDirect
Arbejder du her? Gør krav på din virksomhed
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Lønninger
  • Softwareingeniør

  • Alle Softwareingeniør Lønninger

  • Canada

AppDirect Softwareingeniør Lønninger i Canada

Softwareingeniør kompensation in Canada hos AppDirect spænder fra CA$83K pr. year for P1 til CA$142K pr. year for P4. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Canada udgør i alt CA$129K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for AppDirect's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/5/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Tilføj KompSammenlign Niveauer
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
P1
Associate Software Engineer(Entry Level)
CA$83K
CA$79.3K
CA$0
CA$3.7K
P2
Software Engineer
CA$120K
CA$106K
CA$2.7K
CA$10.8K
P3
Senior Software Engineer
CA$128K
CA$121K
CA$1.6K
CA$5.1K
P4
Staff Software Engineer
CA$142K
CA$132K
CA$973
CA$9.5K
Se 3 Flere Niveauer
Tilføj KompSammenlign Niveauer
Block logo
+CA$81.1K
Robinhood logo
+CA$124K
Stripe logo
+CA$28K
Datadog logo
+CA$48.9K
Verily logo
+CA$30.8K
Don't get lowballed
Seneste Lønindsendelser
TilføjTilføj LønTilføj Kompensation

Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksporter DataSe Ledige Stillinger
Praktikantlønninger

Optjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Aktietype
Options

Hos AppDirect er Options underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)



Få Verificerede Lønninger i din Indbakke

Abonnér på verificerede Softwareingeniør tilbud.Du vil få en opdeling af kompensationsdetaljer via e-mail. Læs Mere

Dette websted er beskyttet af reCAPTCHA og Google Privatlivspolitik og Servicevilkår gælder.

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniør hos AppDirect in Canada ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på CA$159,303. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos AppDirect for Softwareingeniør rollen in Canada er CA$122,744.

Udvalgte jobs

    Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for AppDirect

Relaterede virksomheder

  • Sitecore
  • REI Systems
  • FiscalNote
  • Swimlane
  • AlgoSec
  • Se alle virksomheder ➜

Andre ressourcer