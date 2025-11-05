Virksomhedsoversigt
Apexon
Apexon Softwareingeniør Lønninger i Mumbai Metropolitan Region

Den gennemsnitlige Softwareingeniør kompensationspakke in Mumbai Metropolitan Region hos Apexon udgør i alt ₹1.29M pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Apexon's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/5/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Apexon
Backend Software Engineer
Mumbai, MH, India
Total per år
₹1.29M
Niveau
JL6A
Grundløn
₹1.29M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
År i virksomheden
1 År
Års erfaring
3 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Apexon?
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Bidrag

Inkluderede Stillinger

Backend Softwareingeniør

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniør hos Apexon in Mumbai Metropolitan Region ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på ₹2,905,984. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Apexon for Softwareingeniør rollen in Mumbai Metropolitan Region er ₹713,107.

