Apex Fintech Solutions
Apex Fintech Solutions Lønninger

Apex Fintech Solutionss løninterval spænder fra $47,264 i total kompensation årligt for en IT-specialist i den nedre ende til $200,000 for en Produktchef i den øvre ende.

$160K

Softwareingeniør
Median $132K

Backend softwareingeniør

Produktchef
Median $200K
Forretningsanalytiker
$90K

Datascientist
$111K
HR
$163K
IT-specialist
$47.3K
Programleder
$80.4K
Salg
$163K
Den højest betalende rolle rapporteret hos Apex Fintech Solutions er Produktchef med en årlig samlet kompensation på $200,000. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den mediane årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Apex Fintech Solutions er $121,275.

