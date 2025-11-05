Virksomhedsoversigt
Aon
Virksomhedsoversigt
Aon Softwareingeniør Lønninger i Singapore

Den gennemsnitlige Softwareingeniør kompensationspakke in Singapore hos Aon udgør i alt SGD 86.6K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Aon's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/5/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Aon
Associate Software Engineer
Singapore, SG, Singapore
Total per år
SGD 86.6K
Niveau
L8
Grundløn
SGD 86.6K
Stock (/yr)
SGD 0
Bonus
SGD 0
År i virksomheden
1 År
Års erfaring
1 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Aon?
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Praktikantlønninger

Bidrag

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniør hos Aon in Singapore ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på SGD 155,880. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Aon for Softwareingeniør rollen in Singapore er SGD 86,624.

