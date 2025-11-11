Virksomhedsoversigt
ANZ
ANZ Dataingeniør Lønninger

Den gennemsnitlige Dataingeniør kompensationspakke in Australia hos ANZ udgør i alt A$127K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for ANZ's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/11/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
ANZ
Data Engineer
Melbourne, VI, Australia
Total per år
A$127K
Niveau
L4
Grundløn
A$124K
Stock (/yr)
A$0
Bonus
A$3.1K
År i virksomheden
1 År
Års erfaring
3 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos ANZ?
Seneste Lønindsendelser
OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Dataingeniør hos ANZ in Australia ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på A$184,243. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos ANZ for Dataingeniør rollen in Australia er A$123,958.

