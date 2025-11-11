Virksomhedsoversigt
ANZ Backend Softwareingeniør Lønninger i Greater Melbourne Area

Backend Softwareingeniør kompensation in Greater Melbourne Area hos ANZ spænder fra A$109K pr. year for Junior Software Engineer til A$189K pr. year for Senior Software Engineer. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Greater Melbourne Area udgør i alt A$144K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for ANZ's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/11/2025

Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier ()
Bonus
Junior Software Engineer
(Entry Level)
A$109K
A$109K
A$0
A$503.7
Software Engineer
A$131K
A$128K
A$0
A$3.3K
Senior Software Engineer
A$189K
A$184K
A$0
A$4.3K
Lead Software Engineer
A$ --
A$ --
A$ --
A$ --
Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Backend Softwareingeniør hos ANZ in Greater Melbourne Area ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på A$192,945. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos ANZ for Backend Softwareingeniør rollen in Greater Melbourne Area er A$138,435.

