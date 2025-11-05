Softwareingeniør kompensation in India hos ANZ spænder fra ₹1.8M pr. year for Junior Software Engineer til ₹3.46M pr. year for Lead Software Engineer. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in India udgør i alt ₹1.79M. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for ANZ's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/5/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Junior Software Engineer
₹1.8M
₹1.8M
₹0
₹0
Software Engineer
₹1.4M
₹1.4M
₹0
₹0
Senior Software Engineer
₹3.08M
₹3.07M
₹10K
₹0
Lead Software Engineer
₹3.46M
₹3.46M
₹0
₹0
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
