ANZ Softwareingeniør Lønninger i Greater Bengaluru

Softwareingeniør kompensation in Greater Bengaluru hos ANZ spænder fra ₹1.8M pr. year for Junior Software Engineer til ₹3.46M pr. year for Lead Software Engineer. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Greater Bengaluru udgør i alt ₹1.79M. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for ANZ's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/5/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Junior Software Engineer
(Entry Level)
₹1.8M
₹1.8M
₹0
₹0
Software Engineer
₹1.4M
₹1.4M
₹0
₹0
Senior Software Engineer
₹3.08M
₹3.07M
₹10K
₹0
Lead Software Engineer
₹3.46M
₹3.46M
₹0
₹0
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos ANZ?

Inkluderede Stillinger

Backend Softwareingeniør

Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

Dataingeniør

DevOps Ingeniør

Site Reliability Ingeniør

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniør hos ANZ in Greater Bengaluru ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på ₹3,964,234. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos ANZ for Softwareingeniør rollen in Greater Bengaluru er ₹1,788,521.

Andre ressourcer