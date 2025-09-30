Virksomhedsoversigt
ANYbotics
ANYbotics Software Ingeniør Lønninger i Greater Zurich Area

Den gennemsnitlige Software Ingeniør kompensationspakke in Greater Zurich Area hos ANYbotics udgør i alt CHF 89.9K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for ANYbotics's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/30/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
ANYbotics
Software Engineer
Zurich, ZH, Switzerland
Total per år
CHF 89.9K
Niveau
L2
Grundløn
CHF 89.9K
Stock (/yr)
CHF 0
Bonus
CHF 0
År i virksomheden
1 År
Års erfaring
3 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos ANYbotics?

CHF 134K

Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Bidrag

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Software Ingeniør hos ANYbotics in Greater Zurich Area ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på CHF 97,857. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos ANYbotics for Software Ingeniør rollen in Greater Zurich Area er CHF 89,923.

