Backend Softwareingeniør kompensation in San Francisco Bay Area hos Anthropic spænder fra $640K pr. year for Senior Software Engineer til $578K pr. year for Lead Software Engineer. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in San Francisco Bay Area udgør i alt $570K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Anthropic's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/11/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier ()
Bonus
Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Software Engineer
$640K
$320K
$320K
$0
Lead Software Engineer
$578K
$315K
$263K
$0
Staff Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Anthropic er Aktie-/egenkapitaltildelinger underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)