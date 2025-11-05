Virksomhedsoversigt
Anthropic
Softwareingeniør kompensation in New York City Area hos Anthropic spænder fra $350K pr. year for Software Engineer til $535K pr. year for Senior Software Engineer. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in New York City Area udgør i alt $500K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Anthropic's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/5/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Software Engineer
(Entry Level)
$350K
$225K
$125K
$0
Senior Software Engineer
$535K
$310K
$225K
$0
Lead Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Staff Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Praktikantlønninger

Optjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Hos Anthropic er Aktie-/egenkapitaltildelinger underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)



Backend Softwareingeniør

Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniør hos Anthropic in New York City Area ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $570,000. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Anthropic for Softwareingeniør rollen in New York City Area er $200,000.

