Den gennemsnitlige Produktleder kompensationspakke in Singapore hos Ant Group udgør i alt SGD 115K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Ant Group's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/22/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Ant Group
Product Designer
Singapore, SG, Singapore
Total per år
SGD 115K
Niveau
12
Grundløn
SGD 115K
Stock (/yr)
SGD 0
Bonus
SGD 0
År i virksomheden
3 År
Års erfaring
9 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Ant Group?

SGD 210K

Seneste Lønindsendelser
TilføjTilføj LønTilføj Kompensation

Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Praktikantlønninger

Bidrag

