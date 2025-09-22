Virksomhedsoversigt
Den gennemsnitlige Data Scientist kompensationspakke in China hos Ant Group udgør i alt CN¥638K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Ant Group's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/22/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Ant Group
Data Scientist
Hangzhou, ZJ, China
Total per år
CN¥638K
Niveau
hidden
Grundløn
CN¥488K
Stock (/yr)
CN¥0
Bonus
CN¥150K
År i virksomheden
2-4 År
Års erfaring
5-10 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Ant Group?

CN¥1.15M

Seneste Lønindsendelser
TilføjTilføj LønTilføj Kompensation

Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Eksporter Data

Bidrag

OSS

Udvalgte jobs

    Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for Ant Group

Andre ressourcer