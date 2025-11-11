Produktions Softwareingeniør kompensation in United States hos Ansys spænder fra $124K pr. year for P2 til $139K pr. year for P3. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $150K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Ansys's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/11/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier ()
Bonus
P1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P2
$124K
$114K
$3.7K
$6.7K
P3
$139K
$121K
$13.1K
$5K
P4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
33%
ÅR 1
33%
ÅR 2
33%
ÅR 3
Hos Ansys er RSUs underlagt en 3-årig optjeningsplan:
33% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (33.00% årligt)
33% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (33.00% årligt)
33% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (33.00% årligt)