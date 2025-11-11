Virksomhedsoversigt
Ansys
Ansys Produktions Softwareingeniør Lønninger

Produktions Softwareingeniør kompensation in United States hos Ansys spænder fra $124K pr. year for P2 til $139K pr. year for P3. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $150K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Ansys's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/11/2025

Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier ()
Bonus
P1
Software Engineer 1(Entry Level)
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P2
Software Engineer 2
$124K
$114K
$3.7K
$6.7K
P3
Senior Software Engineer
$139K
$121K
$13.1K
$5K
P4
Lead Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Optjeningsplan

33%

ÅR 1

33%

ÅR 2

33%

ÅR 3

Aktietype
RSU

Hos Ansys er RSUs underlagt en 3-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 33% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (33.00% årligt)

  • 33% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (33.00% årligt)

  • 33% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (33.00% årligt)



Få Verificerede Lønninger i din Indbakke

Abonnér på verificerede Softwareingeniør tilbud.Du vil få en opdeling af kompensationsdetaljer via e-mail. Læs Mere

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Produktions Softwareingeniør hos Ansys in United States ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $186,000. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Ansys for Produktions Softwareingeniør rollen in United States er $144,545.

Andre ressourcer