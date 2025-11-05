Softwareingeniør kompensation in San Francisco Bay Area hos Ansys spænder fra $137K pr. year for P2 til $156K pr. year for P3. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in San Francisco Bay Area udgør i alt $154K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Ansys's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/5/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
P1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P2
$137K
$123K
$6.8K
$7.2K
P3
$156K
$138K
$7.3K
$11.5K
P4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
33%
ÅR 1
33%
ÅR 2
33%
ÅR 3
Hos Ansys er RSUs underlagt en 3-årig optjeningsplan:
33% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (33.00% årligt)
33% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (33.00% årligt)
33% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (33.00% årligt)
