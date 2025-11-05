Virksomhedsoversigt
Ansys
  • Lønninger
  • Softwareingeniør

  • Alle Softwareingeniør Lønninger

  • Madrid Metropolitan Area

Ansys Softwareingeniør Lønninger i Madrid Metropolitan Area

Softwareingeniør kompensation in Madrid Metropolitan Area hos Ansys spænder fra €45.7K pr. year for P2 til €70.1K pr. year for P3. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Madrid Metropolitan Area udgør i alt €55.1K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Ansys's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/5/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
P1
Software Engineer 1(Entry Level)
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
P2
Software Engineer 2
€45.7K
€38.6K
€4.8K
€2.4K
P3
Senior Software Engineer
€70.1K
€54.4K
€12.7K
€3K
P4
Lead Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Seneste Lønindsendelser
TilføjTilføj LønTilføj Kompensation

Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Praktikantlønninger

Optjeningsplan

33%

ÅR 1

33%

ÅR 2

33%

ÅR 3

Aktietype
RSU

Hos Ansys er RSUs underlagt en 3-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 33% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (33.00% årligt)

  • 33% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (33.00% årligt)

  • 33% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (33.00% årligt)



Inkluderede Stillinger

Backend Softwareingeniør

Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

Produktions Softwareingeniør

Forskningsforsker

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniør hos Ansys in Madrid Metropolitan Area ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på €89,595. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Ansys for Softwareingeniør rollen in Madrid Metropolitan Area er €58,003.

Andre ressourcer