Softwareingeniør kompensation in Madrid Metropolitan Area hos Ansys spænder fra €45.7K pr. year for P2 til €70.1K pr. year for P3. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Madrid Metropolitan Area udgør i alt €55.1K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Ansys's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/5/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
P1
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
P2
€45.7K
€38.6K
€4.8K
€2.4K
P3
€70.1K
€54.4K
€12.7K
€3K
P4
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
33%
ÅR 1
33%
ÅR 2
33%
ÅR 3
Hos Ansys er RSUs underlagt en 3-årig optjeningsplan:
33% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (33.00% årligt)
33% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (33.00% årligt)
33% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (33.00% årligt)
Inkluderede StillingerIndsend Ny Stilling