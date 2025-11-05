Softwareingeniør kompensation in India hos Ansys spænder fra ₹1.93M pr. year for P1 til ₹3.9M pr. year for P4. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in India udgør i alt ₹2.37M. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Ansys's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/5/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
P1
₹1.93M
₹1.72M
₹155K
₹59.4K
P2
₹2.6M
₹2.09M
₹284K
₹225K
P3
₹3.95M
₹3.05M
₹801K
₹103K
P4
₹3.9M
₹3.24M
₹481K
₹186K
33%
ÅR 1
33%
ÅR 2
33%
ÅR 3
Hos Ansys er RSUs underlagt en 3-årig optjeningsplan:
33% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (33.00% årligt)
33% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (33.00% årligt)
33% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (33.00% årligt)
