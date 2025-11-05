Softwareingeniør kompensation in Greater Bengaluru hos Ansys spænder fra ₹2.1M pr. year for P1 til ₹4.61M pr. year for P4. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Greater Bengaluru udgør i alt ₹4.84M. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Ansys's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/5/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
P1
₹2.1M
₹1.79M
₹258K
₹43.3K
P2
₹2.74M
₹2.12M
₹342K
₹281K
P3
₹4.46M
₹3.36M
₹962K
₹138K
P4
₹4.61M
₹3.72M
₹769K
₹130K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
33%
ÅR 1
33%
ÅR 2
33%
ÅR 3
Hos Ansys er RSUs underlagt en 3-årig optjeningsplan:
33% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (33.00% årligt)
33% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (33.00% årligt)
33% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (33.00% årligt)
Inkluderede StillingerIndsend Ny Stilling