Ansys
Ansys Softwareingeniør Lønninger

Softwareingeniør kompensation in United States hos Ansys spænder fra $98.7K pr. year for P1 til $150K pr. year for P4. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $136K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Ansys's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 12/3/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
P1
Software Engineer 1(Entry Level)
$98.7K
$88.5K
$4.7K
$5.5K
P2
Software Engineer 2
$126K
$107K
$9.2K
$9.8K
P3
Senior Software Engineer
$139K
$114K
$13.6K
$11.3K
P4
Lead Software Engineer
$150K
$118K
$15.9K
$16.1K
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Praktikantlønninger

Optjeningsplan

33%

ÅR 1

33%

ÅR 2

33%

ÅR 3

Aktietype
RSU

Hos Ansys er RSUs underlagt en 3-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 33% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (33.00% årligt)

  • 33% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (33.00% årligt)

  • 33% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (33.00% årligt)



Backend Softwareingeniør

Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

Produktions Softwareingeniør

Forskningsforsker

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniør hos Ansys in United States ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $167,000. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Ansys for Softwareingeniør rollen in United States er $136,000.

