Produktmanager kompensation in Canada hos Ansys udgør i alt CA$125K pr. year for P3. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Canada udgør i alt CA$122K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Ansys's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 12/3/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
P1
Product Manager 1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P2
Product Manager 2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P3
Senior Product Manager
$90.2K
$85.7K
$2.6K
$1.8K
P4
Lead Product Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Praktikantlønninger

Optjeningsplan

33%

ÅR 1

33%

ÅR 2

33%

ÅR 3

Aktietype
RSU

Hos Ansys er RSUs underlagt en 3-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 33% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (33.00% årligt)

  • 33% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (33.00% årligt)

  • 33% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (33.00% årligt)



Få Verificerede Lønninger i din Indbakke

Abonnér på verificerede Produktmanager tilbud.Du vil få en opdeling af kompensationsdetaljer via e-mail. Læs Mere

Dette websted er beskyttet af reCAPTCHA og Google Privatlivspolitik og Servicevilkår gælder.

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Produktmanager hos Ansys in Canada ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på CA$129,878. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Ansys for Produktmanager rollen in Canada er CA$120,370.

