Maskiningeniør kompensation in United States hos Ansys spænder fra $111K pr. year for P2 til $284K pr. year for P5. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $165K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Ansys's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 12/3/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
P1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P2
$111K
$103K
$1.1K
$7.2K
P3
$164K
$139K
$13.9K
$10.8K
P4
$193K
$140K
$30K
$22.5K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
33%
ÅR 1
33%
ÅR 2
33%
ÅR 3
Hos Ansys er RSUs underlagt en 3-årig optjeningsplan:
33% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (33.00% årligt)
33% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (33.00% årligt)
33% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (33.00% årligt)
