Anheuser-Busch InBev
Anheuser-Busch InBev Softwareingeniørmanager Lønninger i New York City Area

Den gennemsnitlige Softwareingeniørmanager kompensationspakke in New York City Area hos Anheuser-Busch InBev udgør i alt $410K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Anheuser-Busch InBev's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/5/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Anheuser-Busch InBev
Software Engineering Manager
New York, NY
Total per år
$410K
Niveau
L4
Grundløn
$245K
Stock (/yr)
$55K
Bonus
$110K
År i virksomheden
5-10 År
Års erfaring
5-10 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Anheuser-Busch InBev?
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniørmanager hos Anheuser-Busch InBev in New York City Area ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $1,070,000. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Anheuser-Busch InBev for Softwareingeniørmanager rollen in New York City Area er $410,000.

