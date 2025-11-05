Virksomhedsoversigt

Den gennemsnitlige Softwareingeniør kompensationspakke in New York City Area hos Anheuser-Busch InBev udgør i alt $140K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Anheuser-Busch InBev's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/5/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Anheuser-Busch InBev
Associate Software Engineer
New York, NY
Total per år
$140K
Niveau
L6
Grundløn
$140K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
År i virksomheden
0 År
Års erfaring
0 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Anheuser-Busch InBev?
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniør hos Anheuser-Busch InBev in New York City Area ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $235,000. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Anheuser-Busch InBev for Softwareingeniør rollen in New York City Area er $125,000.

