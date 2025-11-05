Virksomhedsoversigt
Anheuser-Busch InBev
Anheuser-Busch InBev Softwareingeniør Lønninger i Greater Sao Paulo

Den gennemsnitlige Softwareingeniør kompensationspakke in Greater Sao Paulo hos Anheuser-Busch InBev udgør i alt R$114K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Anheuser-Busch InBev's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/5/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Anheuser-Busch InBev
Automation
Sao Paulo, SP, Brazil
Total per år
R$114K
Niveau
Senior
Grundløn
R$111K
Stock (/yr)
R$0
Bonus
R$3.5K
År i virksomheden
11 År
Års erfaring
13 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Anheuser-Busch InBev?
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniør hos Anheuser-Busch InBev in Greater Sao Paulo ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på R$176,170. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Anheuser-Busch InBev for Softwareingeniør rollen in Greater Sao Paulo er R$96,509.

Andre ressourcer