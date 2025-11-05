Virksomhedsoversigt
Anheuser-Busch InBev
  • Greater Bengaluru

Anheuser-Busch InBev Softwareingeniør Lønninger i Greater Bengaluru

Den gennemsnitlige Softwareingeniør kompensationspakke in Greater Bengaluru hos Anheuser-Busch InBev udgør i alt ₹3.12M pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Anheuser-Busch InBev's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/5/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Anheuser-Busch InBev
senior data engineer
Bengaluru, KA, India
Total per år
₹3.12M
Niveau
6
Grundløn
₹3.12M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
År i virksomheden
1 År
Års erfaring
10 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Anheuser-Busch InBev?
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Bidrag

Backend Softwareingeniør

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniør hos Anheuser-Busch InBev in Greater Bengaluru ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på ₹4,234,410. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Anheuser-Busch InBev for Softwareingeniør rollen in Greater Bengaluru er ₹2,623,741.

