Virksomhedsoversigt
Angel One
Arbejder du her? Gør krav på din virksomhed
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Lønninger
  • Software Ingeniør

  • Alle Software Ingeniør Lønninger

  • Mumbai Metropolitan Region

Angel One Software Ingeniør Lønninger i Mumbai Metropolitan Region

Den gennemsnitlige Software Ingeniør kompensationspakke in Mumbai Metropolitan Region hos Angel One udgør i alt ₹2.38M pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Angel One's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/30/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Angel One
Software Engineer
Mumbai, MH, India
Total per år
₹2.38M
Niveau
SDE 1
Grundløn
₹2.18M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹198K
År i virksomheden
1 År
Års erfaring
1 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Angel One?

₹13.95M

Få Betalt, Ikke Snydt

Vi har forhandlet tusindvis af tilbud og opnår regelmæssigt stigninger på ₹2.61M+ (nogle gange ₹26.15M+). Få forhandlet din løn eller din CV gennemgået af de rigtige eksperter - rekrutteringsspecialister som gør det dagligt.

Seneste Lønindsendelser
TilføjTilføj LønTilføj Kompensation

Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksporter DataSe Ledige Stillinger
Praktikantlønninger

Bidrag

Få Verificerede Lønninger i din Indbakke

Abonnér på verificerede Software Ingeniør tilbud.Du vil få en opdeling af kompensationsdetaljer via e-mail. Læs Mere

Dette websted er beskyttet af reCAPTCHA og Google Privatlivspolitik og Servicevilkår gælder.

Inkluderede Stillinger

Indsend Ny Stilling

Backend Softwareingeniør

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Software Ingeniør hos Angel One in Mumbai Metropolitan Region ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på ₹3,199,029. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Angel One for Software Ingeniør rollen in Mumbai Metropolitan Region er ₹2,282,121.

Udvalgte jobs

    Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for Angel One

Relaterede virksomheder

  • Snap
  • Intuit
  • DoorDash
  • PayPal
  • Square
  • Se alle virksomheder ➜

Andre ressourcer