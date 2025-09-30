Virksomhedsoversigt
Angel One
Angel One Software Ingeniør Lønninger i Greater Bengaluru

Software Ingeniør kompensation in Greater Bengaluru hos Angel One spænder fra ₹3.05M pr. year til ₹6.87M. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Greater Bengaluru udgør i alt ₹3.8M. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Angel One's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/30/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
SDE 1
(Entry Level)
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
SDE 2
₹3.68M
₹3.27M
₹252K
₹161K
SDE 3
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Staff Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Se 3 Flere Niveauer
₹13.95M

Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Praktikantlønninger

Bidrag
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Angel One?

Inkluderede Stillinger

Backend Softwareingeniør

OSS

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Ingeniør at Angel One in Greater Bengaluru sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹6,874,631. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Angel One for the Software Ingeniør role in Greater Bengaluru is ₹3,817,011.

