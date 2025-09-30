Virksomhedsoversigt
Angel One Produktleder Lønninger i Greater Bengaluru

Den gennemsnitlige Produktleder kompensationspakke in Greater Bengaluru hos Angel One udgør i alt ₹2.51M pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Angel One's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/30/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Angel One
Product Manager
Bengaluru, KA, India
Total per år
₹2.51M
Niveau
Associate Product Manager
Grundløn
₹2.51M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
År i virksomheden
1 År
Års erfaring
2 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Angel One?

₹13.95M

Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
OSS

The highest paying salary package reported for a Produktleder at Angel One in Greater Bengaluru sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹12,672,627. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Angel One for the Produktleder role in Greater Bengaluru is ₹3,509,706.

