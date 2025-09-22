Hardware Ingeniør kompensation in United States hos Ampere Computing spænder fra $189K pr. year for L6 til $364K pr. year for L9. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $196K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Ampere Computing's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/22/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
L6
$189K
$165K
$0
$23.5K
L7
$172K
$148K
$12.5K
$11.5K
L8
$239K
$191K
$20.4K
$27.5K
L9
$364K
$227K
$92.5K
$44.5K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
