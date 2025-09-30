Virksomhedsoversigt
Amgen
Arbejder du her? Gør krav på din virksomhed
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Lønninger
  • Software Ingeniør

  • Alle Software Ingeniør Lønninger

  • San Francisco Bay Area

Amgen Software Ingeniør Lønninger i San Francisco Bay Area

Software Ingeniør kompensation in San Francisco Bay Area hos Amgen spænder fra $206K pr. year for L5 til $254K pr. year for L6. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in San Francisco Bay Area udgør i alt $212K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Amgen's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/30/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Tilføj KompSammenlign Niveauer
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
L3
(Entry Level)
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L5
$201K
$155K
$21.5K
$24.5K
L6
$254K
$192K
$19.1K
$43K
Tilføj KompSammenlign Niveauer

$160K

Få Betalt, Ikke Snydt

Vi har forhandlet tusindvis af tilbud og opnår regelmæssigt stigninger på $30K+ (nogle gange $300K+). Få forhandlet din løn eller din CV gennemgået af de rigtige eksperter - rekrutteringsspecialister som gør det dagligt.

Seneste Lønindsendelser
TilføjTilføj LønTilføj Kompensation

Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksporter DataSe Ledige Stillinger
Praktikantlønninger

Optjeningsplan

0%

ÅR 1

33%

ÅR 2

33%

ÅR 3

34%

ÅR 4

Aktietype
RSU

Hos Amgen er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 0% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (0.00% årligt)

  • 33% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (33.00% årligt)

  • 33% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (33.00% årligt)

  • 34% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (34.00% årligt)



Få Verificerede Lønninger i din Indbakke

Abonnér på verificerede Software Ingeniør tilbud.Du vil få en opdeling af kompensationsdetaljer via e-mail. Læs Mere

Dette websted er beskyttet af reCAPTCHA og Google Privatlivspolitik og Servicevilkår gælder.

Inkluderede Stillinger

Indsend Ny Stilling

Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Software Ingeniør hos Amgen in San Francisco Bay Area ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $274,000. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Amgen for Software Ingeniør rollen in San Francisco Bay Area er $198,000.

Udvalgte jobs

    Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for Amgen

Relaterede virksomheder

  • HPE
  • Synopsys
  • Illumina
  • Guidewire Software
  • Dexcom
  • Se alle virksomheder ➜

Andre ressourcer