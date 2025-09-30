Software Ingeniør kompensation in San Francisco Bay Area hos Amgen spænder fra $206K pr. year for L5 til $254K pr. year for L6. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in San Francisco Bay Area udgør i alt $212K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Amgen's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/30/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L5
$201K
$155K
$21.5K
$24.5K
L6
$254K
$192K
$19.1K
$43K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
0%
ÅR 1
33%
ÅR 2
33%
ÅR 3
34%
ÅR 4
Hos Amgen er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
0% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (0.00% årligt)
33% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (33.00% årligt)
33% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (33.00% årligt)
34% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (34.00% årligt)
Inkluderede StillingerIndsend Ny Stilling