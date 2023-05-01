Virksomhedsoversigt
American Addiction Centers
Arbejder du her? Gør krav på din virksomhed
Top Indsigter
  • Bidrag med noget unikt om American Addiction Centers, der kan være nyttigt for andre (f.eks. interviewtips, teamvalg, unik kultur osv.).
    • Om

    American Addiction Centers is a leading provider of substance abuse treatment in the US, offering a holistic approach to addiction treatment by addressing each client as a whole person. They use evidence-based treatment approaches to help individuals struggling with substance use and co-occurring mental health disorders. They also own and operate Addiction Labs, a laboratory tailored to meet the unique testing and monitoring challenges often faced in addiction treatment. They are constantly expanding their treatment services and are looking for talented professionals to join their team.

    https://americanaddictioncenters.org
    Hjemmeside
    2012
    Grundlagt år
    3,001
    Antal medarbejdere
    $1B-$10B
    Estimeret omsætning
    Hovedkontor

    Få Verificerede Lønninger i din Indbakke

    Abonnér på verificerede tilbud.Du vil få en opdeling af kompensationsdetaljer via e-mail. Læs Mere

    Dette websted er beskyttet af reCAPTCHA og Google Privatlivspolitik og Servicevilkår gælder.

    Udvalgte jobs

      Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for American Addiction Centers

    Relaterede virksomheder

    • Spotify
    • Google
    • Roblox
    • LinkedIn
    • PayPal
    • Se alle virksomheder ➜

    Andre ressourcer