Software Ingeniør kompensation in United States hos Alteryx spænder fra $177K pr. year for Software Engineer til $256K pr. year for Lead Software Engineer. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $199K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Alteryx's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/30/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer
$177K
$141K
$24.7K
$11.2K
Senior Software Engineer
$219K
$170K
$28.9K
$20.5K
Lead Software Engineer
$256K
$188K
$40.4K
$27.8K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
33.3%
ÅR 1
33.3%
ÅR 2
33.4%
ÅR 3
Hos Alteryx er RSUs underlagt en 3-årig optjeningsplan:
33.3% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (33.30% årligt)
33.3% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (33.30% årligt)
33.4% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (33.40% årligt)
