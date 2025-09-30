Virksomhedsoversigt
Software Ingeniør kompensation in United States hos Alteryx spænder fra $177K pr. year for Software Engineer til $256K pr. year for Lead Software Engineer. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $199K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Alteryx's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/30/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
(Entry Level)
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer
$177K
$141K
$24.7K
$11.2K
Senior Software Engineer
$219K
$170K
$28.9K
$20.5K
Lead Software Engineer
$256K
$188K
$40.4K
$27.8K
$160K

Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Praktikantlønninger

Optjeningsplan

33.3%

ÅR 1

33.3%

ÅR 2

33.4%

ÅR 3

Aktietype
RSU

Hos Alteryx er RSUs underlagt en 3-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 33.3% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (33.30% årligt)

  • 33.3% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (33.30% årligt)

  • 33.4% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (33.40% årligt)



Inkluderede Stillinger

Indsend Ny Stilling

Backend Softwareingeniør

Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

OSS

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Ingeniør at Alteryx in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $290,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Alteryx for the Software Ingeniør role in United States is $198,500.

