Alteryx Software Ingeniør Lønninger i Greater Bengaluru

Software Ingeniør kompensation in Greater Bengaluru hos Alteryx spænder fra ₹2.28M pr. year for Associate Software Engineer til ₹7.04M pr. year for Lead Software Engineer. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Greater Bengaluru udgør i alt ₹4.23M. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Alteryx's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/30/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
(Entry Level)
₹2.28M
₹1.84M
₹261K
₹183K
Software Engineer
₹3.41M
₹2.66M
₹511K
₹236K
Senior Software Engineer
₹6.25M
₹4.75M
₹1.28M
₹220K
Lead Software Engineer
₹7.04M
₹5.91M
₹773K
₹361K
₹13.94M

Få Betalt, Ikke Snydt

Vi har forhandlet tusindvis af tilbud og opnår regelmæssigt stigninger på ₹2.61M+ (nogle gange ₹26.14M+). Få forhandlet din løn eller din CV gennemgået af de rigtige eksperter - rekrutteringsspecialister som gør det dagligt.

Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Praktikantlønninger

Optjeningsplan

33.3%

ÅR 1

33.3%

ÅR 2

33.4%

ÅR 3

Aktietype
RSU

Hos Alteryx er RSUs underlagt en 3-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 33.3% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (33.30% årligt)

  • 33.3% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (33.30% årligt)

  • 33.4% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (33.40% årligt)



Inkluderede Stillinger

Indsend Ny Stilling

Backend Softwareingeniør

Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

OSS

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Ingeniør at Alteryx in Greater Bengaluru sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹7,876,023. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Alteryx for the Software Ingeniør role in Greater Bengaluru is ₹3,912,781.

Andre ressourcer