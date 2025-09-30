Software Ingeniør kompensation in Greater Bengaluru hos Alteryx spænder fra ₹2.28M pr. year for Associate Software Engineer til ₹7.04M pr. year for Lead Software Engineer. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Greater Bengaluru udgør i alt ₹4.23M. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Alteryx's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/30/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
₹2.28M
₹1.84M
₹261K
₹183K
Software Engineer
₹3.41M
₹2.66M
₹511K
₹236K
Senior Software Engineer
₹6.25M
₹4.75M
₹1.28M
₹220K
Lead Software Engineer
₹7.04M
₹5.91M
₹773K
₹361K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
33.3%
ÅR 1
33.3%
ÅR 2
33.4%
ÅR 3
Hos Alteryx er RSUs underlagt en 3-årig optjeningsplan:
33.3% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (33.30% årligt)
33.3% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (33.30% årligt)
33.4% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (33.40% årligt)
