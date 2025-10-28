Softwareingeniør kompensation in India hos Alteryx spænder fra ₹2.27M pr. year for Associate Software Engineer til ₹7.01M pr. year for Lead Software Engineer. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in India udgør i alt ₹4.21M. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Alteryx's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/28/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
₹2.27M
₹1.83M
₹260K
₹182K
Software Engineer
₹3.43M
₹2.65M
₹542K
₹237K
Senior Software Engineer
₹5.97M
₹4.6M
₹1.14M
₹227K
Lead Software Engineer
₹7.01M
₹5.88M
₹769K
₹359K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
33.3%
ÅR 1
33.3%
ÅR 2
33.4%
ÅR 3
Hos Alteryx er RSUs underlagt en 3-årig optjeningsplan:
33.3% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (33.30% årligt)
33.3% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (33.30% årligt)
33.4% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (33.40% årligt)
