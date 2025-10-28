Virksomhedsoversigt
Alteryx
Alteryx Softwareingeniør Lønninger

Softwareingeniør kompensation in India hos Alteryx spænder fra ₹2.27M pr. year for Associate Software Engineer til ₹7.01M pr. year for Lead Software Engineer. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in India udgør i alt ₹4.21M. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Alteryx's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/28/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
(Entry Level)
₹2.27M
₹1.83M
₹260K
₹182K
Software Engineer
₹3.43M
₹2.65M
₹542K
₹237K
Senior Software Engineer
₹5.97M
₹4.6M
₹1.14M
₹227K
Lead Software Engineer
₹7.01M
₹5.88M
₹769K
₹359K
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Praktikantlønninger

Optjeningsplan

33.3%

ÅR 1

33.3%

ÅR 2

33.4%

ÅR 3

Aktietype
RSU

Hos Alteryx er RSUs underlagt en 3-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 33.3% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (33.30% årligt)

  • 33.3% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (33.30% årligt)

  • 33.4% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (33.40% årligt)



Inkluderede Stillinger

Backend Softwareingeniør

Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniør hos Alteryx in India ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på ₹7,840,136. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Alteryx for Softwareingeniør rollen in India er ₹4,137,395.

