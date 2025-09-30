Software Ingeniør kompensation in Italy hos ALTEN spænder fra €27.5K pr. year for Software Engineer I til €36.6K pr. year for Senior Software Engineer. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Italy udgør i alt €30.3K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for ALTEN's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/30/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Software Engineer I
€27.5K
€27.5K
€0
€0
Software Engineer II
€33K
€33K
€0
€0
Senior Software Engineer
€36.6K
€36.6K
€0
€0
Lead Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
