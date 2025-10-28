Virksomhedsoversigt
ALTEN
ALTEN Hardwareingeniør Lønninger

Den gennemsnitlige Hardwareingeniør kompensationspakke in United States hos ALTEN udgør i alt $146K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for ALTEN's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/28/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
ALTEN
Hardware Engineer
Denver, CO
Total per år
$146K
Niveau
Senior Engineer
Grundløn
$146K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
År i virksomheden
2 År
Års erfaring
12 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos ALTEN?
+$58K
+$89K
+$20K
+$35K
+$22K
Seneste Lønindsendelser
OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Hardwareingeniør hos ALTEN in United States ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $175,000. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos ALTEN for Hardwareingeniør rollen in United States er $146,000.

