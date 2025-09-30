Virksomhedsoversigt
Den gennemsnitlige Salg kompensationspakke in New York City Area hos AlphaSights udgør i alt $135K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for AlphaSights's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/30/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
AlphaSights
Account Manager
New York, NY
Total per år
$115K
Niveau
-
Grundløn
$115K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
År i virksomheden
4 År
Års erfaring
4 År
The highest paying salary package reported for a Salg at AlphaSights in New York City Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $150,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AlphaSights for the Salg role in New York City Area is $110,000.

