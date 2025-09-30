Virksomhedsoversigt
AlphaSense
Arbejder du her? Gør krav på din virksomhed
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Lønninger
  • Software Ingeniør

  • Alle Software Ingeniør Lønninger

  • Finland

AlphaSense Software Ingeniør Lønninger i Finland

Den gennemsnitlige Software Ingeniør kompensationspakke in Finland hos AlphaSense udgør i alt €72.3K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for AlphaSense's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/30/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
AlphaSense
Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer
Helsinki, ES, Finland
Total per år
€72.3K
Niveau
L3
Grundløn
€67.6K
Stock (/yr)
€4.7K
Bonus
€0
År i virksomheden
0 År
Års erfaring
7 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos AlphaSense?

€142K

Få Betalt, Ikke Snydt

Vi har forhandlet tusindvis af tilbud og opnår regelmæssigt stigninger på €26.6K+ (nogle gange €266K+). Få forhandlet din løn eller din CV gennemgået af de rigtige eksperter - rekrutteringsspecialister som gør det dagligt.

Seneste Lønindsendelser
TilføjTilføj LønTilføj Kompensation

Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksporter DataSe Ledige Stillinger
Praktikantlønninger

Optjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Hos AlphaSense er Aktie-/egenkapitaltildelinger underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)



Få Verificerede Lønninger i din Indbakke

Abonnér på verificerede Software Ingeniør tilbud.Du vil få en opdeling af kompensationsdetaljer via e-mail. Læs Mere

Dette websted er beskyttet af reCAPTCHA og Google Privatlivspolitik og Servicevilkår gælder.

Inkluderede Stillinger

Indsend Ny Stilling

Backend Softwareingeniør

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Software Ingeniør hos AlphaSense in Finland ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på €107,190. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos AlphaSense for Software Ingeniør rollen in Finland er €65,611.

Udvalgte jobs

    Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for AlphaSense

Relaterede virksomheder

  • LeverX
  • Brandt Information Services
  • Arcesium
  • SoftServe
  • MRI Software
  • Se alle virksomheder ➜

Andre ressourcer