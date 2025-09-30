Virksomhedsoversigt
Allstate
Allstate Software Ingeniør Lønninger i Pune Metropolitan Region

Software Ingeniør kompensation in Pune Metropolitan Region hos Allstate udgør i alt ₹2.19M pr. year for B2. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Pune Metropolitan Region udgør i alt ₹3.11M. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Allstate's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/30/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
A1
(Entry Level)
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
A2
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
B1
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
B2
₹2.19M
₹2.02M
₹0
₹162K
Se 4 Flere Niveauer
₹13.94M

Få Betalt, Ikke Snydt

Vi har forhandlet tusindvis af tilbud og opnår regelmæssigt stigninger på ₹2.61M+ (nogle gange ₹26.14M+). Få forhandlet din løn eller din CV gennemgået af de rigtige eksperter - rekrutteringsspecialister som gør det dagligt.

Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Praktikantlønninger

Bidrag
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Allstate?

Inkluderede Stillinger

Indsend Ny Stilling

Backend Softwareingeniør

Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Software Ingeniør hos Allstate in Pune Metropolitan Region ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på ₹4,356,331. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Allstate for Software Ingeniør rollen in Pune Metropolitan Region er ₹3,113,526.

Andre ressourcer