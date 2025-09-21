Virksomhedsoversigt
Alloy
Alloy Software Ingeniør Lønninger

Den gennemsnitlige Software Ingeniør kompensationspakke in United States hos Alloy udgør i alt $170K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Alloy's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/21/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Alloy
Software Engineer
New York, NY
Total per år
$170K
Niveau
L2
Grundløn
$170K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
År i virksomheden
1 År
Års erfaring
5 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Alloy?

$160K

Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Praktikantlønninger

Optjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Aktietype
Options

Hos Alloy er Options underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

10 years post-termination exercise window.



Inkluderede Stillinger

Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Software Ingeniør hos Alloy in United States ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $225,000. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Alloy for Software Ingeniør rollen in United States er $168,009.

