Allianz
Allianz Software Ingeniør Lønninger

Den gennemsnitlige Software Ingeniør kompensationspakke in Germany hos Allianz udgør i alt €72.2K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Allianz's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/21/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Allianz
Software Engineer
Stuttgart, BW, Germany
Total per år
€72.2K
Niveau
L3
Grundløn
€61.6K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€10.6K
År i virksomheden
2 År
Års erfaring
3 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Allianz?

€142K

Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Ingeniør at Allianz in Germany sits at a yearly total compensation of €101,779. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Allianz for the Software Ingeniør role in Germany is €67,394.

