Alarm.com
  • Lønninger
  • Softwareingeniørmanager

  • Alle Softwareingeniørmanager Lønninger

Alarm.com Softwareingeniørmanager Lønninger

Den gennemsnitlige Softwareingeniørmanager kompensationspakke in United States hos Alarm.com udgør i alt $220K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Alarm.com's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 12/3/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Alarm.com
Software Engineer
Fairfax, VA
Total per år
$220K
Niveau
-
Grundløn
$153K
Stock (/yr)
$60K
Bonus
$7.5K
År i virksomheden
1 År
Års erfaring
8 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Alarm.com?
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Optjeningsplan

20%

ÅR 1

20%

ÅR 2

20%

ÅR 3

20%

ÅR 4

20%

ÅR 5

Aktietype
RSU

Hos Alarm.com er RSUs underlagt en 5-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 20% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (20.00% årligt)

  • 20% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (20.00% årligt)

  • 20% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (20.00% årligt)

  • 20% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (20.00% årligt)

  • 20% optjenes i 5th-ÅR (20.00% årligt)

0%

ÅR 1

40%

ÅR 2

0%

ÅR 3

40%

ÅR 4

20%

ÅR 5

Aktietype
RSU

Hos Alarm.com er RSUs underlagt en 5-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 0% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (NaN% pr. periode)

  • 40% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (40.00% årligt)

  • 0% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (NaN% pr. periode)

  • 40% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (40.00% årligt)

  • 20% optjenes i 5th-ÅR (20.00% årligt)



OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniørmanager hos Alarm.com in United States ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $461,000. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Alarm.com for Softwareingeniørmanager rollen in United States er $222,500.

Andre ressourcer

