Alarm.com
Alarm.com Softwareingeniør Lønninger

Softwareingeniør kompensation in United States hos Alarm.com spænder fra $114K pr. year for Software Engineer I til $179K pr. year for Senior Software Engineer. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $148K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Alarm.com's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 12/3/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Software Engineer I
(Entry Level)
$114K
$106K
$5.5K
$2.4K
Software Engineer II
$141K
$125K
$12.9K
$3.3K
Senior Software Engineer
$179K
$150K
$23.6K
$5.6K
Technical Lead
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Optjeningsplan

20%

ÅR 1

20%

ÅR 2

20%

ÅR 3

20%

ÅR 4

20%

ÅR 5

Aktietype
RSU

Hos Alarm.com er RSUs underlagt en 5-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 20% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (20.00% årligt)

  • 20% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (20.00% årligt)

  • 20% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (20.00% årligt)

  • 20% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (20.00% årligt)

  • 20% optjenes i 5th-ÅR (20.00% årligt)

0%

ÅR 1

40%

ÅR 2

0%

ÅR 3

40%

ÅR 4

20%

ÅR 5

Aktietype
RSU

Hos Alarm.com er RSUs underlagt en 5-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 0% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (NaN% pr. periode)

  • 40% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (40.00% årligt)

  • 0% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (NaN% pr. periode)

  • 40% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (40.00% årligt)

  • 20% optjenes i 5th-ÅR (20.00% årligt)



Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniør hos Alarm.com in United States ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $222,000. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Alarm.com for Softwareingeniør rollen in United States er $145,000.

