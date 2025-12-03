Softwareingeniør kompensation in United States hos Alarm.com spænder fra $114K pr. year for Software Engineer I til $179K pr. year for Senior Software Engineer. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $148K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Alarm.com's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 12/3/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Software Engineer I
$114K
$106K
$5.5K
$2.4K
Software Engineer II
$141K
$125K
$12.9K
$3.3K
Senior Software Engineer
$179K
$150K
$23.6K
$5.6K
Technical Lead
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
20%
ÅR 1
20%
ÅR 2
20%
ÅR 3
20%
ÅR 4
20%
ÅR 5
Hos Alarm.com er RSUs underlagt en 5-årig optjeningsplan:
20% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (20.00% årligt)
20% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (20.00% årligt)
20% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (20.00% årligt)
20% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (20.00% årligt)
20% optjenes i 5th-ÅR (20.00% årligt)
0%
ÅR 1
40%
ÅR 2
0%
ÅR 3
40%
ÅR 4
20%
ÅR 5
Hos Alarm.com er RSUs underlagt en 5-årig optjeningsplan:
0% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (NaN% pr. periode)
40% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (40.00% årligt)
0% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (NaN% pr. periode)
40% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (40.00% årligt)
20% optjenes i 5th-ÅR (20.00% årligt)
