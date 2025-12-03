Virksomhedsoversigt
Den gennemsnitlige Softwareingeniør kompensationspakke in France hos Alan udgør i alt €83.6K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Alan's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 12/3/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Alan
Software Engineer
Paris, IL, France
Total per år
$96.4K
Niveau
D
Grundløn
$84.7K
Stock (/yr)
$11.8K
Bonus
$0
År i virksomheden
3 År
Års erfaring
5 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Alan?
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Praktikantlønninger

Optjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Hos Alan er Aktie-/egenkapitaltildelinger underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

7 years post-termination exercise window.



Inkluderede Stillinger

Indsend Ny Stilling

Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniør hos Alan in France ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på €131,777. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Alan for Softwareingeniør rollen in France er €77,238.

Andre ressourcer

