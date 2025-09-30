Software Ingeniør kompensation in Munich Metro Region hos Airbus udgør i alt €80K pr. year for L2. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Munich Metro Region udgør i alt €83.7K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Airbus's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/30/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Junior Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Software Engineer I
€80K
€78.9K
€0
€1.1K
Software Engineer II
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Senior Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***